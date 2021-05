Chennai Election Results 2021

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) swept Chennai constituencies this 2021.

The winning difference for almost all the constituencies was consistently above 40%.

Udhayanidhi Stalin scored the highest margins from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency with a winning advantage of 69419 votes (almost 74% from the runner-up Candidate).

However, places like Velachery, Shozhinganallur, and Mylapore were trailing with a winning edge of 6% to 16%.

Following would be the detailed summary of results for ‘ALL’ constituencies of Chennai:

Chennai Constituency-Wise Election Results

District Consituency LokShaba Constituency Candidate Name Winning Party Votes Runners-up Party Runners-up Votes Winning Difference (In Votes) Winning Percentage Chennai Maduravoyal Sriperumbudur Karapakkam Ganapathi DMK 73,147 AIADMK 54,180 18,967 26% Chennai Ambattur Sriperumbudur Joseph Samuel DMK 31,777 AIADMK 21,553 10,224 32% Chennai Madavaram Tiruvallur Sudharsanam DMK 100,102 AIADMK 62,603 37,499 37% Chennai Thiruvottiyur North Chennai Sankar DMK 40,123 AIADMK 23,315 16,808 42% Chennai Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar North Chennai J J Ebenesar DMK 72,942 AIADMK 41,514 31,428 43% Chennai Perambur North Chennai R D Sekar DMK 44,981 AIADMK 21,258 23,723 53% Chennai Kolathur North Chennai M K Stalin DMK 19,271 AIADMK 7,241 12,030 62% Chennai Villivakkam Central Chennai Vetriyazhagan DMK 30,801 AIADMK 16,944 13,857 45% Chennai Thiru-Vi-Ka-Nagar North Chennai Thayagam Kavi DMK 19,649 TMC 7,300 12,349 63% Chennai Egmore Central Chennai Parandhaman DMK 49,967 TMMK 23,728 26,239 53% Chennai Royapuram North Chennai Ira Moorthi DMK 49,146 AIADMK 30,011 19,135 39% Chennai Harbour Central Chennai Sekar Babu DMK 59,317 BJP 32,043 27,274 46% Chennai Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Central Chennai Udhayanidhi Stalin DMK 93,285 PMK 23,866 69,419 74% Chennai Thousand Lights Central Chennai Dr. Ezhilan DMK 37,368 BJP 18,743 18,625 50% Chennai Anna Nagar Central Chennai M K Mohan DMK 34,095 AIADMK 24,962 9,133 27% Chennai Virugampakkam South Chennai A M V Prabhakar Raja DMK 11,050 AIADMK 8,269 2,781 25% Chennai Saidapet South Chennai Ma Subramaniam DMK 8,151 AIADMK 5,664 2,487 31% Chennai Thiyagarayanagar South Chennai J Karunanidhi DMK 20,274 AIADMK 14,616 5,658 28% Chennai Mylapore South Chennai Mylai Velu DMK 59,527 AIADMK 49,937 9,590 16% Chennai Velachery South Chennai J.m.h.hassan INC 18,889 AIADMK 17,507 1,382 7% Chennai Shozhinganallur South Chennai Aravind Ramesh DMK 34,850 AIADMK 32,599 2,251 6% Chennai Alandur Sriperumbudur Tha Mo Anbarasan DMK 17,744 AIADMK 11,345 6,399 36%