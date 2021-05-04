Mr. Nadakumar joined Chennai Corporation (now Greater Chennai Corporation) in 1993 as a humble Assistant Engineer. Through his proven quality of work, he was promoted as Assistant Executive Engineer, almost after a decade, in 2002.

Subsequently, after a decade again, he became Executive Engineer in 2011. In 2016, because of the quality of work and urban projects implemented, he was promoted to the post of Superintending Engineer.

He was eligible to get promoted to the position of Chief Engineer in the year 2009 as per the by-laws and rules in Greater Chennai Corporation and Government of Tamil Nadu. However, due to the lack of vacancy, his actual promotion happened only in the year 2019.

His career growth and rise to the role of chief engineer did not happen overnight. From 1993 to 2021 is took many decades to reach the position of executing duties as a chief engineer.

Building Smart government schools, high-quality Bus route roads, constructing mega-streets with pedestrian-friendly pathways, Building Storm Water drains to mitigate flood risk, implementing water restoration programs to increase the water capacity of Chennai are but a few of the many initiatives that the Cheif Engineer has executed. He has truly stood the test of time, with unfazed focus, hard work, and sincerity to implement projects in line with the goals of decision-makers.

The Chief Engineer has many accolades, awards, and citations from various governments, national agencies, and International Non-Profit foundations. It should be noted that Mr. L Nandakumar probably is one of the few officials who has repeatedly been commended by International Development Agencies like the World Bank, KfW & Asian Development Bank. These aid agencies/development banks have a very rigorous and high level of a quality check in their project implementation.