Vetrivel is a Tamil film written and directed by Vasantha Mani. The film features M. Sasikumar and Miya George in the lead roles. The film’s music will be composed by D. Imman and the cinematography is handled by S. R. Kathir. The film is released in 22 April 2016.

The movie also has, Actor Prabhu and Thambi Ramaiah in supporting roles.



