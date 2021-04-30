The second wave of COVID has led to a high demand for oxygen not only in Chennai but across India. The government has undertaken several measures to manage and cope with this additional demand. This includes airlifting oxygen plants, oxygen concentrators, divert industrial oxygen among others. Likewise, many government hospitals and doubled the number of oxygen-supported beds in the last fortnight.

Here are some of the dealers of oxygen both for sale and on a rental basis. All of them provide oxygen for home use.

Where to get Oxygen Cylinders for COVID care for home use?

Barath Oxygen

Contact Name: Babu

Contact Number: 9444003856, 8778731935

Chennai Oxygen

Contact Name: Chandra Mohan

Contact Numbere: 044- 26243715/ 26254272 / 26250764 9962353535

Gas & Gas Agencies

Contact Name: Pradeep

Contact Number: 9841513300

National Oxygen Ltd.

Contact Name: Parathi Elamvazhidhi

Contact Numbere: 9940082412

SICGIL SOL Ltd.

Contact Name: Yoganandh

Contact Number: 8754479833

T N Oxygen Pvt. Ltd.

Contact Name: R Kannan

Contact Number: 044-23740707, 23743582, 7299991134, 9094001166, 7299991135

Tamil Air Products Pvt. Ltd.

Contact Name: R Kannan

Contact Number: 9094001166

VN Medi Gases

Contact Name: Vimal

Contact Number: 9790942270

Cost of Oxygen Cylinder for COVID Care