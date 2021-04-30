The second wave of COVID has led to a high demand for oxygen not only in Chennai but across India. The government has undertaken several measures to manage and cope with this additional demand. This includes airlifting oxygen plants, oxygen concentrators, divert industrial oxygen among others. Likewise, many government hospitals and doubled the number of oxygen-supported beds in the last fortnight.
Here are some of the dealers of oxygen both for sale and on a rental basis. All of them provide oxygen for home use.
Where to get Oxygen Cylinders for COVID care for home use?
Barath Oxygen
Contact Name: Babu
Contact Number: 9444003856, 8778731935
Chennai Oxygen
Contact Name: Chandra Mohan
Contact Numbere: 044- 26243715/ 26254272 / 26250764 9962353535
Gas & Gas Agencies
Contact Name: Pradeep
Contact Number: 9841513300
National Oxygen Ltd.
Contact Name: Parathi Elamvazhidhi
Contact Numbere: 9940082412
SICGIL SOL Ltd.
Contact Name: Yoganandh
Contact Number: 8754479833
T N Oxygen Pvt. Ltd.
Contact Name: R Kannan
Contact Number: 044-23740707, 23743582, 7299991134, 9094001166, 7299991135
Tamil Air Products Pvt. Ltd.
Contact Name: R Kannan
Contact Number: 9094001166
VN Medi Gases
Contact Name: Vimal
Contact Number: 9790942270