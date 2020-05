🚩 The Government of Tamilnadu has permitted the Industries to function in 17 Industrial Estates in Chennai including Chennai & Ambattur with 25% workforce tomorrow.

🚩 Teynampet has become the fourth zone of the Chennai Corporation to report more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases.

🚩 Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated in Tamilnadu on Monday May 25, 2020.