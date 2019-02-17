The Government of Tamilnadu reshuffled many IAS Officers from the state in a late evening move. Among the most notable transfers is the change of Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation Dr D Karthikeyan and appointment of full time secretary to the Transport Department. Most other transfers are at the Collector Level.

Dr. J. Radhakrishnan, IAS, Principal Secretary to Government, Health and Family Welfare Department, is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Transport Department vice Thiru Harmander Singh, IAS, holding additional charge.

Dr. D. Karthikeyan, IAS, Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation, is transferred and posted as Commissioner, Municipal Administration vice Thiru G. Prakash, IAS.

Thiru J. Kumaragurubaran, IAS, Inspector General of Registration, is transferred and posted as Director, Disaster Management, 0/o the Commissioner of Revenue Administration vice Thiru Rajenra Ratnoo, IAS.

Thiru K. Rajamani, IAS, Collector, Tiruchirappalli District, is transferred and posted as Collector, Coimbatore District vice Thiru T.N.Hariharan, IAS.

Thiru S. Sivarasu, IAS, Joint Commissioner (Enforcement), Commercial Taxes Coimbatore, is transferred and posted as Collector, Tiruchirappalli District vice Thiru K. Rajamani, IAS.

Thiru T.N. Hariharan, IAS, Collector, Coimbatore District, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to Government, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department in the cadre post.

Dr. K. Vijayakarthikeyan, IAS, Commissioner, Coimbatore Corporation, is transferred and posted as Director, Tamil Nadu Institute of Urban Studies, Coimbatore.

Tmt. P. Uma Maheswari, IAS, Project Director, Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project, Chennai, is transferred and posted as Collector, Pudukkottai District vice Thiru S. Ganesh, IAS;

Thiru T. Anand, IAS, Joint Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board, is transferred and posted as Collector, Tiruvarur District vice Thiru L. Nirmalraj, IAS.

Dr. Beela Rajesh, IAS, Commissioner, Indian Medicine & Homoeopathy, is transferred and posted as Secretary to Government, Health and Family Welfare Department vice Dr. J. Radhakrishnan, IAS.

Thiru S. Ganesh, IAS, Collector, Pudukkottai District, is transferred and posted as Director, Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy vice Dr. Beela Rajesh, IAS.

Tmt. B. Gayathri Krishnan, IAS, Sub Collector, Pollachi, is transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner (Enforcement), Commercial Taxes, Coimbatore vice Thiru S. Sivarasu, IAS.

The Government direct that Thiru Ka. Balachandran, IAS, Principal Secretary to Government, Commercial Taxes and Registration Department, shall hold full additional charge of the post of Inspector General of Registration vice Thiru J. Kumaragurubaran, IAS, until further orders.

The Government direct that Thiru S. Nagarajan, TAS, Additional Secretary to Government, Health and Family Welfare Department, shall hold full additional charge of the post of Project Director, Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project vice Tmt. P. Uma Maheswari, IAS, until further orders.

The services of Tmt. S. Jayandhi, IAS, Chairperson, Teachers Recruitment Board, are placed at the disposal of Tamil Nadu Text Book Corporation for appointment as its Managing Director vice Dr. D.Jagannathan, IAS, already transferred.

The services of Thiru Sravan Kumar Jatavath, IAS, Sub Collector, Tiruppur, are placed at the disposal of Coimbatore Corporation for appointment as its Commissioner vice Dr. K.Vijayakarthikeyan, IAS.

The services of Thiru G. Prakash, IAS, Commissioner, Municipal Administration, are placed at the disposal of Greater Chennai Corporation for appointment as its Commissioner vice Dr. D. Karthikeyan, IAS.

The services of Dr. S. Aneesh Sekhar, IAS, Commissioner, Corporation of Madurai, are placed at the disposal of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) for appointment as its Executive Director vice Thiru S. Visakan, IAS.

The services of Thiru S. Visakan, IAS, Executive Director, Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), are placed at the disposal of Corporation of Madurai for appointment as its Commissioner vice Dr. S. Aneesh Sekhar, IAS.

The services of Thiru L. Nirmalraj, IAS, Collector, Tiruvarur

District, are placed at the disposal of Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board for appointment as its Joint Managing Director vice Thiru T.Anand, IAS.

The services of Dr. Alby John Varghese, IAS, Commissioner,

Corporation of Thoothukudi, are placed at the disposal of Greater Chennai Corporation for appointment as its Regional Deputy Commissioner (South) vice Thiru S. Gopala Sundara Raj, IAS.

The services of Thiru S. Gopala Sundara Raj, IAS, Regional

Deputy Commissioner (South), Greater Chennai Corporation, are placed at the disposal of Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board for appointment as its Joint Managing Director and Project Director for the World Bank and Asian Development Bank Projects.

The services of Thiru V.P. Jeyaseelan, IAS, Deputy Secretary

to Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, are placed at the disposal of Corporation of Thoothukudi for appointment as its Commissioner vice Thiru Alby John Varghese, IAS.

The services of Dr. Subodh Kumar, IAS, Regional Joint

Commissioner (Central), Greater Chennai Corporation, are placed at the disposal of Tamil. Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) for appointment as its Joint Managing Director vice Thiru P.N. Sridhar, IAS.

The services of Thiru P.N. Sridhar, IAS, Joint Managing

Director, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), are placed at the disposal of Greater Chennai Corporation for appointment as its Regional Joint Commissioner (Central) vice Dr. Subodh Kumar, IAS.