The Government of Tamilnadu conducted a reshuffle of IAS officers on February 6, 2020. The prominent among the transfers are:

Thiru Pradeep Yadav, 1AS, Principal Secretary to Government, School Education Department is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi Department vice Thiru Kumar Jayant, IAS; Dr. B. Chandra Mohan, IAS, Principal Secretary to Government, Transport Department is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Backward Classes, MBC & Minorities Welfare Department vice Thiru A. Karthik, IAS, holding additional charge; Dharmendra Pratap Yadav, IAS, Principal Secretary/Chairman & Managing Director, Overseas Man Power Corporation Ltd. is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Transport Department vice Dr. B. Chandra Mohan, IAS; Thiru Dheeraj Kumar, IAS, Principal Secretary to Government, Youth Welfare & Sports Development Department & Principal Secretary to Government (FAC), Energy Department is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, School Education Department vice Thiru Pradeep Yadav, IAS; The services of Thiru Kumar Jayant, TAS, Principal Secretary to Government, Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi Department are placed at the disposal of Overseas Man Power Corporation Ltd. for appointment as its Principal Secretary/Chairman & Managing Director vice Thiru Dharmendra Pratap Yadav, IAS.

It must be noted that some of the bureaucrats transferred have been in their current position for less than a year. Especially in the case of Transport, the exit fo Mr. Chandramohan makes it the third transport secretary in 2019.