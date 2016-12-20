Heritage Buildings in Chennai

Chennai is a home to many buildings with have a rich heritage. Famous milestones in the history of Chennai as a City and India as a whole is intertwined with these buildings. Most of them have a inseparable connection to the Indian Freedom Struggle.

Below is a list of Heritage Buildings within the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA). This must not be mixed with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) sites in Chennai. This list has been prepared by the planning body of Chennai Metropolitan Region which is Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA). If you are in Chennai a visit to these places might be worthwhile.

The structures are categorized into three grades, namely, Grades I, II, and III. Grade I structures will be prime landmarks upon which no alterations will be permitted. Under Grade II, external changes on structures will be subject to scrutiny. Buildings under Grade III may be changed for ‘adaptive reuse’ with suitable internal and external changes.

How are Heritage Buildings Identified / Shortlisted

The three key concepts need to be understood to determine whether a property is worthy of listing

Historic significance

Historic integrity

Historic context

Historic significance is the importance of a property to the history, architecture, archaeology, engineering or culture of a community, region or nation.