Heritage Buildings in Chennai

Chennai is a home to many buildings with have a rich heritage.  Famous milestones in the history of Chennai as a City and India as a whole is intertwined with these buildings. Most of them have a inseparable connection to the Indian Freedom Struggle.

Below is a list of Heritage Buildings within the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA). This must not be mixed with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) sites in Chennai. This list has been prepared by the planning body of Chennai Metropolitan Region which is Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA). If you are in Chennai a visit to these places might be worthwhile.

The structures are categorized into three grades, namely, Grades I, II, and III. Grade I structures will be prime landmarks upon which no alterations will be permitted. Under Grade II, external changes on structures will be subject to scrutiny. Buildings under Grade III may be changed for ‘adaptive reuse’ with suitable internal and external changes.

How are Heritage Buildings Identified / Shortlisted

The three key concepts  need to be understood to determine whether a property is  worthy of listing

  • Historic significance
  • Historic integrity
  • Historic context

Historic significance is the importance of a property to the history, architecture, archaeology,  engineering or culture of a community, region or nation.

S.No.Name of the BuildingGrade
1Anderson church, NSC Bose Road, Parrys.Grade I
2Armenian Church, Armenian Street, Parrys.Grade I
3Church of Our Lady of Light (Luz Church), Luz Church Road, Mylapore.Grade I
4City Civil Court Building, NSC Bose Road, Park Town.Grade I
5Dandeeswara Temple, Velachery.Grade I
6Dare House, NSC Bose Road, Parrys.Grade I
7General Post Office, Rajaji Salai, Parrys.Grade I
8Gokhale Hall, Armenian Street, Parrys.Grade I
9Kapaleeshwar Temple, North Mada Street, Mylapore.Grade I
10Lazarus Church – Our Lady of Guidance Church, Lazarus Church road, Mylapore.Grade I
11Madras Club (Moubray’s Cupola), Adyar Club Gate road.Grade I
12Madras Engineering College – Main Building – Anna University, Sardar Patel Road, Guindy.Grade I
13Madras High Court, NSC Bose Road, Parrys.Grade I
14Marundeeswarar Temple, Sannadhi Street, Thiruvanmiyur.Grade I
15Muthukumaraswami Temple, (Kandakottam) Rasappa Chetty Street, Park Town.Grade I
16Royapuram Railway Terminal, Royapuram.Grade I
17St. Columban’s High School, Mclean street, Parrys.Grade I
18State Bank of India, Rajaji Salai, Parrys.Grade I
19Theosophical Society – Headquarters Building, Besant Avenue, Besant Nagar.Grade I
20Young Men’s Christian Association, North Beach Road, Parrys.Grade I
21Binny Limited, Armenian Street, Parrys.Grade IIa
22Chenna Malleswarar and Chenna Keshsava Perumal temples, NSC Bose Road, Flower Bazaar, Parrys.Grade IIa
23Cornwallis Cupola, Rajaji Salai, Parrys.Grade IIa
24CSI St. Thomas English Church, Santhome High Road, Santhome.Grade IIa
25CSI St. Thomas Tamil Church, Santhome High Road, Santhome.Grade IIa
26Dharmaraja Temple, Mundakaniamman koil Street, MylaporeGrade IIa
27Electrical Laboratory – Anna University, Sardar Patel Road, Guindy.Grade IIa
28Government Music College, Greenway’s Road, R.A.Puram.Grade IIa
29Hongkong and Shanghai Bank, Rajaji Salai, Parrys.Grade IIa
30Jamalia Higher Secondary School, Perambur High Road, Perambur.Grade IIa
31Karneesvarar Temple, Mylapore.Grade IIa
32Katchleshwara Temple, Armenian Street, Parrys.Grade IIa
33King’s Institute of Preventive Medicine, Anna Salai, Guindy.Grade IIa
34Kolavizhi Amman Temple, Mylapore.Grade IIa
35Madhava Perumal Temple, Madhava Perumal koil Street,Mylapore.Grade IIa
36Metropolitan Magistrates Court, Rajaji Salai, Parrys.Grade IIa
37Mundakanniamman Temple, Mundakaniamman koil Street, MylaporeGrade IIa
38Mylapore Hindu Permanent Fund Limited, South Mada street, Mylapore.Grade IIa
39Our lady of Lourdes Church, Paper Mills Road, Perambur.Grade IIa
40Pachiappa’s college Higher Secondary School & Hall, NSC Bose Road, Parrys.Grade IIa
41Reserve Bank of India, Rajaji Salai, Parrys.Grade IIa
42Seven Wells Market, Govindappan Naicken street, Parrys.Grade IIa
43St. Bede’s Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School, Santhome High Road, Santhome.Grade IIa
44St. Theresa Church, Nungambakkam High road, Nungambakkam.Grade IIa
45St. Thomas Orthodox Cathedral, Stringers street, Broadway.Grade IIa
46Teacher’s Training College, Anna Salai, Saidapet.Grade IIa
47Theosophical Society – Blavatsky Bungalow, Besant Avenue, Besant Nagar.Grade IIa
48Traffic Engineering Building – Anna University, Sardar Patel Road, Guindy.Grade IIa
49Tuckers church, Prakasham street, Broadway.Grade IIa
50Valeeswarar Temple, Mylapore.Grade IIa
51Wesleyan Chapel, Prakasam Street, Broadway.Grade IIa
52William Charles Memorial Church, Davidson Street.Grade IIa
53Adams Building, NSC Bose Road, Sowcarpet, Parrys.Grade IIb
54Annal Ambedkar Ninaivakam, Greenways Road, R.A.Puram.Grade IIb
55Anna Square, Kamarajar Salai, Chepauk.Grade IIb
56Audio Visual Research Centre – Anna University, Sardar Patel Road, Guindy.Grade IIb
57Birla Planetarium, Gandhi Mandapam Road, Kotturpuram.Grade IIb
58Catholic Centre, Armenian Street, Parrys.Grade IIb
59Gandhi Mandapam, Sarder Patel Road, Guindy.Grade IIb
60Gordon & Wqoodroffe Building, Rajaji Salai, Parrys.Grade IIb
61Kadumbadi Chinnaman Koil, Saidapet West.Grade IIb
62MGR Memorial, Kamarajar Salai, Chepauk.Grade IIb
63Perumalpet 24 hrs Hospital, Kariappa street, Purasawalkam.Grade IIb
64Lakshmi Narayana Prasanna Ramasamy Perumal Thirukoil, M R Nagar, Erukencherry, Kodungaiyur.Grade III
65Srinivasa Perumal Temple, Vellala Street, Purasawalkam.Grade III
66Vempadi Vinayagar Temple, vaikakaran street,Purasawalkam.Grade III
67Addison’s, Anna Salai.Grade I
68Agurchand Mansions, Anna Salai.Grade I
69Anatomy Block, Madras Medical College, E.V.R. Periyar Salai.Grade I
70Bharathiyar Illam, Triplicane.Grade I
71C.S.I Egmore Wesley Church, P.H. Road.Grade I
72Chennai Central Railway Station, E.V.R. Periyar Salai, Park Town.Grade I
73Chennai Egmore Railway Station, Gandhi-Irwin Road , Egmore.Grade I
74Christ Church, Anna Salai.Grade I
75Church of Christ The King, Loyola College Campus, Nungambakkam.Grade I
76Connemara Hotel, Binny Road.Grade I
77Connemara Public Library, Pantheon Road, Egmore.Grade I
78Curzons & Company, Walajah Road, Triplicane.Grade I
79Durgah Hazareth Syed Moosa Shash Khaderi, Anna Salai.Grade I
80Electric Theatre, Anna Salai.Grade I
81Gangadhareeswarar Temple, Gandhareswarar Kovil Street , Purasaiwakkam.Grade I
82Gove Buildings, Anna Salai.Grade I
83Higginbothams, Anna Salai.Grade I
84HumayunMahal – Chepauk Palace Complex, Chepauk.Grade I
85Government Veterinary College, Vepery.Grade I
86Memorial Hall , E.V.R. Periyar Salai, Park Town.Grade I
87National Art Gallery, Pantheon Road, Egmore.Grade I
88National Shrine of St.Thomas Basilica, Santhome High Road, SanthomeGrade I
89Old Mint(Government Printing Press) – Administrative Block, Mint Street.Grade I
90P.ORR & Sons, Anna Salai.Grade I
91Sri Parthasarathy Temple, Triplicane.Grade I
92Presidency College, Kamarajar Salai , Triplicane.Grade I
93Ripon Building, E.V.R. Periyar Salai, Park Town.Grade I
94Schmidt Memorial, Besant Nagar.Grade I
95Senate House – University of Madras, KamarajarSalai, Chepauk.Grade I
96Society of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Vepery High Road.Grade I
97Southern Railway HeadQuarters,E.V.R. Periyar Salai, Park TownGrade I
98St. Andrews Kirk, E.V.R. Periyar Salai, Egmore.Grade I
99St. George’s Cathedral, Cathedral Road.Grade I
100St.Mathias Church, Hunters Road, VeperyGrade I
101Tamil Nadu Archives Historical Research Centre, Gandhi Irwin Road, EgmoreGrade I
102Thousand Lights Assembly Hall, Anna Salai.Grade I
103Victoria Public Hall, E.V.R. Periyar Salai, Park Town.Grade I
104Wallajah Big Mosque, Triplicane High Road, TriplicaneGrade I
105Madras – I –Azam,Anna Salai.Grade IIa
106Streling Gardens (Railway Bungalow), Sterling Road, Nungambakkam.Grade IIa
107St Ebba’s Girls Higher Secondary School, Radhakrishnan Salai, Mylapore.Grade IIb
108Ameerunnisa Begum Sahib Mosque, Triplicane High Road.Grade I
109Chettinad Palace, Greenways Road, Adyar.Grade I
110Church Of Our Lady Health, Little Mount.Grade I
111Church Of the Holy Rosary, Rosary Church Road.Grade I
112CSI Zion Church, Arunachalam Street, Chindadripet.Grade I
113Director General of Police’s Office, Kamarajar Salai.Grade I
114Doveton House – Womens Christian College, College Road, Nungambakkam.Grade I
115Government Opthalmic Hospital – Elliots School of Opthalmology, Rukmani Lakshmipathi Road, Egmore.Grade I
116Government Opthalmic Hospital – Lawley Block, Rukmani Lakshmipathi Road, Egmore.Grade I
117Ice House (Vivekananda Illam), Marina Beach.Grade I
118Law College, Madras High Court Complex, N.S.C. Bose Road.Grade I
119Kilpauk Medical College, Poonamallee High RoadGrade I
120Madras Museum Complex, Pantheon Road, Egmore
121Government Museum Main BuildingGrade I
122Government Museum TheatreGrade I
123Centenary Exhibition HallGrade I
124Madras Sanskrit College, Thiruvikka High Road,Grade I
125Prasanna Venkatesha Narasimha Perumal Temple, Perumal Koil Street, Saidapet.Grade I
126Periamet Mosque, Sydenhams Road.Grade I
127Queen Mary’s College, Kamarajar Salai (South Beach Road).Grade I
128Raj Bhavan, Guindy.Grade I
129Rajaji Hall, Omandurar Govt. Estate.Grade I
130Residence of the Nawab of Arcot – Amir Mahal, Pycrofts Road, Royapettah.Grade I
131The Hindu Higher Secondary School, Big Street, Triplicane.Grade I
132The Mail, Anna SalaiGrade I
133Thousand Lights Mosque, Peters Road, Off Mount Road, Royapettah.Grade I
134Tiruvalluvar Temple, Tiruvalluvar Koil Street, Mylapore.Grade I
135University of Madras – Library, South Beach Road, Kamarajar Salai.Grade I
136Victoria Students Hostel, Victoria Hostel Road, Triplicane.Grade I
137Young Women’s Christian Association, Poonamallee High Road.Grade I
138Adhipureeswarar Adhi Kesava Perumal Temple, Chindadripet.Grade IIa
139Anwari Mosque, Big Street, Triplicane.Grade IIa
140Cosmopolitan Club, Anna Salai.Grade IIa
141F1 Police Station, Arunachala Naickan Street, Chindadripet.Grade IIa
142Freemasons Hall, Ethiraj Salai, Egmore.Grade IIa
143Government Women Children Hospital Complex, Pantheon Road, Egmore
144Assistant Resident Medical Officer QuartersGrade IIa
145Female WardGrade IIa
146Gifford SchoolGrade IIa
147Gynaecology ‘G’ WardGrade IIa
148H Operation TheatreGrade IIa
149Nurses QuartersGrade IIa
150Out Patient BlockGrade IIa
151Resident Medical Officer QuartersGrade IIa
152Goschen Hall (Vijayarayalu Chetty Hall), Arunachala Naiken Street, ChindadripetGrade IIa
153Jandha Mosque, Bharathi Salai, Triplicane.Grade IIa
154Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for women and children, Pycrofts Road.Grade IIa
155Leith Castle, Leith Castle Street, Santhome.Grade IIa
156Madras Cricket Club(existing Squash Ladder Room 1 (A.C.sheet), Existing Squash Ladder Room 2 (R.C.C), Existing Billiards Room (G+1), Laundry shed (A.C.Sheet) and its blocks along with MCC Office (Tile Roof)), Chepauk.Grade IIa
157Madras Museum Complex, Pantheon Road, Egmore
158Curator ResidenceGrade IIa
159Railway Higher Secondary School, Paper Mills Road.Grade IIa
160Railway Institute New Hall, Siruvallur Road, Perambur.Grade IIa
161Saint Valmikinathar Temple, East Coast Road, Thiruvanmiyur.Grade IIa
162St Paul’s Church, Hunters Road.Grade IIa
163Triplicane Police Station, Wallajah Road.Grade IIa
164Vasanta Vihar, Greenways Road, R.A.Puram.Grade IIa
165CSI Zion Church Nursery & Primary School, Arunachalam Street, Chindadripet.Grade IIb
166Madras Museum Complex, Pantheon Road, Egmore
167Museum Activity CentreGrade IIb
168Valluvar Kottam, Kodambakkam High Road.Grade IIb

