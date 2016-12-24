MTC currently has a fleet of 100 AC Volvo buses that are operated across multiple routes in the City. Since, the usage / patronage of these routes is consistently high in the South Chennai Sector, about 65% of the MTC AC Volvo buses are on the routes serving OMR / IT Corridor / Rajiv Gandhi Salai / TNagar / Koyembedu / Velachery.

Route Origin Destination Number of Buses Frequency (One Bus Every) 19B* THIAGARAYA NAGAR (TNagar) Kelambakkam 9 10 91 (Old A21) THIRUVANMIYUR TAMBARAM 8 11 102 Broadway Kelambakkam 8 11 114 RED HILLS Vandaloor Zoo 6 14 219 AMBATHUR ESTATE Siruchery IT Park 3 25 219A AMBATHUR ESTATE Kelambakkam 3 25 500B BROADWAY Mahindra City 1 69 500C ANNA NAGAR WEST Mahindra City 2 36 570 / 570S C.M.B.T. Kelambakkam / Siruseri IT Park 39 5 576 THIAGARAYA NAGAR (TNagar) Kancheepuram 13 8

* 19B Non AC buses start from Saidapet, only AC buses start from TNagar bus depot.

The frequency mentioned in only for the AC buses and this is in addition to the many non AC buses operating on the same route.

As you can see about, 40% of the buses are operating on route 570 / 570S alone. Route 570S is a variation of the primary route 570 that drives into the Siruseri IT Park. MTC is constantly working to increase the frequency and improve the number of buses in the high demand corridors of Chennai.