MTC Buses during Lockdown

MTC Buses are not operating Chennai during the lockdown. This is based on a Government Order issued by the Govt. of Tamilnadu.

Only a few of the red buses are being operated in Chennai. They only transport state and central government staff. The buses are run between their homes to the respective Government Offices. There are about 280-300 buses. being operated daily in 2 trips.

With the continuation of the intense lockdown between June 18 midnight and June 30, 2020, the wait for those depending on MTC buses to commute will have to be a little longer.

In the meantime, you can travel only with due authorization within Chennai and the adjoining 4 districts.

In places outside where buses are allowed to operate, the transport department is operating 60% of the buses with 50% of the capacity. This is done to adhere to the social-distancing norms.

The aim of this narration was to find when will MTC buses start operating in Chennai after the Corona/COVID-19 lockdown. But unfortunately there is little clarity issued by MTC.

It is important to note that MTC had earlier last week already asked many of their maintenance staff to report to duty.