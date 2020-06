How to take the COVID-19 test in Chennai?

You can currently get COVID-19 testing done in the following Government or Private Hospitals and Clinics.

Government Hospitals to do COVID-19 Testing in Chennai

King Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Chennai

Madras Medical College, Chennai

Stanley Medical College, Chennai

Govt. Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai

ICMR-National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis, Chennai

State Public Health Laboratory, Chennai

ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai

Dr. MGR Medical University, Chennai

Dr. ALM PG Institute of Basic Medical Sciences, Chennai

Govt. Medical College & Hospital, Omandurar Govt. Estate, Chennai

Private Clinics and Hospitals to do COVID-19 Testing in Chennai

Department of Laboratory Services, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Chennai

Neuberg Ehrlich Lab Pvt Ltd, 46-48

Masilamani Road, Balaji Nagar, Chennai

Sri Ramachandra Medical College & Research Institute, Porur, Chennai

YRG CARE, Taramani, Chennai

Hitech Diagnostic Centre- A Unit of Dr. Ganesan’s Hitech Diagnostic Centre PVt Ltd, Poonamallee High Road, Chennai

Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd, 17, Race View Colony, 2nd street, Race Course Road, Guindy, Chennai

Metropolis Healthcare Limited, No 3, Jaganathan Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai

Clinical Lab Services, Dr. Rela Institute & Medical Centre, #7, CLC Works Rd, Shankar Nagar, Chennai

Premier Health Center, Crescent Court, Ground Floor No 963, Poonamallee High Road, Purasawalkam, Chennai

VRR Diagnostics, #87, Burkit Road, T. Nagar, Chennai

Central Laboratory, Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital, Chennai

Aarthi Scans and Labs. No 60, 100 feet road, Vadapalani, Chennai

Balaji Medical Centre, Old No 18,New No 4,Jagadeeswaran Street, T.Nagar, Chennai

Anderson Diagnostics and Labs, Kilpauk

PrimeGen Healthcare Laboratories Private Limited, Old no 7, New no 3, Inner ring road, 37th Street, Thillai Ganga Nagar, Nanaganallur, Chennai

Suriyaa Diagnostics, 81, Broadway main road, Chennai-600108

MIOT Hospitals – Dept of Lab Medicine, 4/112, Mount Poonamallee Road, Manapakkam, Chennai

Madras Medical Mission Clinical Lab Services, 4-A, Dr. J. Jayalalitha Nagar, Mogappair East, Chennai

Clinical Lab Services, Sundaram Medical Foundation, Dr. Rangarajan Memorial Hospital, 9C, 4th Avenue, Shanthi Colony, Anna Nagar, Chennai

VHS Lab Services, VHS Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Taramani, Chennai