CUMTA – Urban Transit Authority For Chennai Notified

The Housing And Urban Development Department notified Chennai Urban Metropolitan Transit Authority Bill (CUMTA) on Jan 16, 2019. The notification of the same is expected to bring the transit planning for the city under a single umbrella organization. The department is headed by S.Krishnan, IAS ( Principal Secretary to Government ) and reports to the Urban Development minister Thiru O.Panneerselvam.

Transport Related Stakeholders in Chennai

Currently, transportation in Chennai is fragmented across multiple organizations with diverse stakeholder ownership.

The various transport organizations involved in transport-related portfolios in Chennai are:

Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) – The city bus operator

Transport Department, Government of Tamilnadu – The state agency responsible for policy related matters in transport. This is headed by a secretary who is also the Chairman of MTC

Transport Commissionerate – Responsible for licensing via Regional Transport Offices (RTO’s)

Greater Chennai Corporation – Design and maintain streets in Chennai. Implementing Parking Management and Cycle Share Projects.

Highways Department – Design and maintain major roads in Chennai

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) – A joint initiative of Government of India and Government of Tamilnadu – Owns and operates the metro rail in the city.

Suburban Rail System – Owned by Southern Railway and operates the 3 suburban lines in the city.

Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) – Owned jointly by CMDA and Southern Railway, operates the MRTS railways

Housing and Urban Development – Creates the housing and urban policy.

Tamilnadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) – Responsible for housing and resettlement projects.

Chennai Smart City Projects – An Special Purpose vehicle under Greater Chennai Corporation implementing many street design projects.

Chennai Traffic Police – Organization involved in the enforcement of Traffic order in the City

Metro Water (CMWSSB) – Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board who is responsible for water and sewage in Chennai. Their involvement is keen when redesigning roads.

Tamilnadu Electricity Departement – Organization supplying electricity to the city.

Telecom operators like Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, BSNL who have their service cables criss crossing the transport road infrastruture.

The formalization of CUMTA is expected to streamline planning and execution of urban transport projects.

Transport Projects that will have Advantage in Chennai

Some of the major projects that will get a huge advantage due to the formalization of CUMTA are:

CMRL Phase 2

Bus Rapid Transit System

Port Maduraivoyil Elevated Freight Corridor

OMR Elevated Corridor

GST Elevated Corridor

Smart City Projects

Vandalur and Madhavaram Bus Depots

Intelligent Traffic Management System Project (ITMS)

Depot Design and Management

Integrated Common Ticketing System

Bridges, Flyovers and Foot Over Bridges (FOB)

The National Government has already mandated for cities to have an integrated Transit Authority for cities. This is modeled along Transit authorities like Transport for London ( TFL ) and Land Transport Authority (LTA) in Singapore.

Organization Structure of CUMTA

CUMTA is headed by the Transport Minister. The role of Chief Executive Officer is performed by the Chief Planner of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA). CUMTA is expected to representation from as many as 18 agencies, some of which are listed above.

The Authority shall consist of the following members, namely:- Minister-in-charge of Transport, who shall be the Chairman, ex-officio; Chief Secretary to the Government, who shall be the Vice-Chairman, ex-officio; Vice-Chairman of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, who shall be the Vice-Chairman, ex-officio; Secretary to Government, Transport Department, ex-officio; Secretary to Government, Finance Department, ex-officio; Secretary to Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, ex-officio; Secretary to Government, Highways Department, ex-officio; Secretary to Government, Home Department, ex-officio; Secretary to Government, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, ex-officio; Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai, ex-officio; Commissioner, Chennai City Municipal Corporation, ex-officio; Transport Commissioner, ex-officio; General Manager, Southern Railway, Chennai, ex-officio; Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai Division, Southern Railway, Chennai, ex-officio; Managing Director, Metropolitan Transport Corporation (Chennai) Limited, Chennai, ex-officio; Managing Director, Chennai Metro Rail Limited, Chennai, ex-officio; One eminent traffic and transportation expert nominated by the Government. The Authority may co-opt not more than three additional members in accordance with such procedure and terms and conditions as may be prescribed. When the Chairman of the Authority is unable to discharge the functions owing to absence, illness or any other cause, one of the two Vice-Chairmen, senior by rank, shall discharge the functions of the Chairman until the Chairman assumes charge of his functions.

Functions Roles and Responsibility of CUMTA