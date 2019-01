Chennai Box Office Collection is the overall revenues received due to tickets sales in Chennai Region by Tamil movies (Kollywood) running in theaters and multiplex screens in the city.

1 Petta Petta

Total Collection: ₹ 4.76 Cr

No Of Weeks: 1 2 Viswasam Viswasam

Total Collection: ₹ 3.95 Cr

No Of Weeks: 1 3 Kanaa Kanaa

Total Collection: ₹ 2.90 Cr

No Of Weeks: 4 4 2.0 2.0

Total Collection: ₹ 23.78 Cr

No Of Weeks: 7 5 Adanga Maru Adanga Maru

Total Collection: ₹ 4.14 Cr

No Of Weeks: 4 6 Maari 2 Maari 2

Total Collection: ₹ 3.36 Cr

No Of Weeks: 4 7 Silukkuvarupatti Singam Silukkuvarupatti Singam

Total Collection: ₹ 67.61 Lac

No Of Weeks: 4 8 Seethakaathi Seethakaathi

Total Collection: ₹ 1.30 Cr

No Of Weeks: 4 9 Thuppakki Munai Thuppakki Munai

Total Collection: ₹ 90.68 Lac

No Of Weeks: 5 10 Johnny Johnny

Total Collection: ₹ 24.98 Lac

No Of Weeks: 5