Licensed Building Surveyor in Chennai

Types of Approvals

Any type of development whether it residential or commercial or mixed type requires 2 approvals from the competent authority.

Planning Permission: This is governed by Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act 1971 and with the rules in Development regulations of the second master plan in Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority/Development control rules of Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) area.

Building License: This is governed by the Tamil Nadu District Municipalities Act, 1920 in Municipal limits and respective city Municipal Corporation Act. In the case of Chennai it based on the 1919 Act of City of Chennai Municipal Corporation Act.

Amendments: Both the above approvals are governed by Acts that are amended from time to time by the competent authority. The Building rules that are currently notified Draft Tamil Nadu Combined Development

Regulation and Building Rules, 2018 by CMDA is applicable to all buildings in the limit of Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA).

Authority for Planning Permissions

The planning permission is primarily to check if the development confirms to the master plan and the zonal regulation.

Outside CMDA Area (DTCP Area)

Note: This is not applicable for Chennai. For Chennai Planning Permission see subsequent section.

Grant of Planning Permission by Town and Country Planning authorities DTCP is the appropriate authority for residential building area which are more than 4000 sq.ft/ more than 4 kitchen/ more than one building/ more than G.F+ Two floors. In case of commercial building area which is more than 2000 sq.ft for more than one building/more than G.F + One Floor. All other special building, multi-storeyed building, and Group development.

CMDA Area

Grant of Planning Permissions by CMDA : CMDA is the appropriate authority for issuing planning permission for special buildings, multi-storeyed buildings and group development within CMDA jurisdiction where: Special building means: A Residential (or) commercial buildings with more than 2 floor (or) A Residential building with more than six dwelling unit (or) A Commercial building exceeding a floor area of 300 square meters. Multi-Storeyed Buildings means Buildings exceeding 4 floors including Ground Floor and more than 15.25 meters in height. (However, in cases of hospitals, buildings not exceeding 4 floors and or 17 meters height will be construed as non-multi-storeyed buildings)

: CMDA is the appropriate authority for issuing planning permission for special buildings, multi-storeyed buildings and group development within CMDA jurisdiction where: Grant of Planning Permission by Urban Local Body (ULB) like Greater Chennai Corporation authorities Municipality is the appropriate authority for issuing planning permission for Residential buildings up to 6 kitchens (stilt + Ground Floor + First Floor up to 9m height) Commercial buildings less than 300 sq.m. for Mixed Residential area and 40 sq.m. in Primary Residential area Industrial buildings installation machinery up to 250 HP and working persons not more than 100 Nos (as per declaration given by CMDA to ULB)

authorities Municipality is the appropriate authority for issuing planning permission for

Building License

The building license is primarily to check if the building is built according to the Development Control Rules.

Greater Chennai Corporation issue building License to all type of building including special building, multi-storeyed buildings and group developments for which the planning permission issued by DTCP/CMDA/ Local Planning Authorities.