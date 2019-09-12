Tamil Nadu TRB News 2019 – Latest News on why it was...

Please follow and like us:

TN TRB recruitment for 2340 Assistant Professors in various disciplines has been temporarily postponed.

TRB TN Notification:

The Notification dated 28th September 2019 had issued notification for a total of 2340 Assistant Professors recruitment for all Arts & Science Colleges within Tamilnadu. The vacancies included both current and backlog positions.

TRB News Today:

The initial notification had an official statement of opening up online application on 4th August 2019. However, many eligible applicants were disappointed of the postponement notification put up on trb.tn.nic.in. The official statement was quoted as Technical Problem and that further intimation on online application will be notified shortly.

Why is the Delay? What really happened?

The real reason for TN Teachers Recruitment Board delay is attributed to an application to High Court requesting a Stay Order.

The Application of Stay Order is based on the discrepancy from the Central UGC Process in allocating Point Based Credits to eligible candidates. TRB prescribes allocating 15 points to candidates with teaching experience (2 points per year), a maximum of 9 marks to candidates with Ph.d/NET/SET and 10 marks for Interview evaluation. However, the UGC norms for 2018 recommends more weightage be given to Research Work, awards, SET/SLET/NET,.. The application for stay order requested TN TRB recruitment to follow the New UGC regulations for recruitment of Assistant Professors and not the Older process of giving weightage to Teaching Experience.

The applicants need to wait until further official notice is received in this regard.

About Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB)

TRB Qualification

TRB Important Dates