Best Gynecologist & Obstetrician in Chennai

Choosing the best Gynaecologist in Chennai is like searching for a needle in a sea of haystack! Chennai is home to many doctors of varied expertise. To find the best doctor requires a multi-criteria shortlist.

Expectation from a Good Gynecologist & Obstetrician in Chennai

To start with we asked Chennai Women about the qualities they expect in a Good Gynecologist and Obstetrician in Chennai. Some of the traits expected are:

  • Good Track record with Delivery.
  • Intention and Track record of providing normal delivery
  • Patience (as during normal delivery the interest and commitment to wait is paramount)
  • Fair Consultancy Charges
  • Ability to explain in simple terms even complicated process
  • Equal approach irrespective of economic background of the pregnant mother
  • Good Peer recommendations
  • Highly recommended by a good Pharmacies
  • Advising more natural foods than synthetic foods
  • Very Approachable
  • Retained by Good Hospitals
  • Does not recommend unnecessary medical tests
Best Rated Gynecologist & Obstetrician in Chennai

Dr. Nalini Thiruvengadam is an Obstetrician and Gynecologist in Navalur, Chennai and has an experience of 19 years. She completed Diploma in Gynaecology & Obstetrics (DGO) from Thanjavur Medical College, Thanjavur in 2003. She did her MBBS from The Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University (TNMGRMU) in the year 2000. She has a Diplomate in National Board (DNB) from Voluntary Health Services (VHS).

Dr. Nalini Thiruvengadam practices at:

  • OMR Doctors Plaza in Navalur, Chennai,
  • Livia’s Diabetes Centre in Navalur
  • Biolotus Clinic in Sholinganallur
  • Astra Speciality Hospital in Sholinganallur, Chennai.
  • She is also visiting consultant in Bloom Multispeciality Hospital, Velachery.
  • She is visiting consultant at Velachery KS Hospitals
Dr. Nalini (T)hiruvengadam

She has practiced earlier in Xcellent healthcare, Velachery and VHS Perungudi.

She is a member of Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Fellow of Indian Council of Obstetricians and Gynaecologist (FICOG). Some of the services provided by the doctor are Uterus/ Uterine Prolapse Treatment, Pregnant Women Counseling, Infertility, Vaginal Prolapse, and Vaginal Infection Treatment etc.

Contact Details: Dr.Nalini can be reached via the contact numbers of the clinics and hospitals where she is offering consultancy.

OMR Doctor Plaza & Livia’s Diabetes Centre – Multi-Speciality Clinic
Address: 7/27 , Thiruvalluvar Street, Egattur, Landmark: Near Navalur Toll Plaza, Chennai

How was the Rating Achieved

The rating was calculated by surveying four target groups: Past Patients, Pharmacies around the clinics where the doctor practices, Peer Group Doctors and Hospitals. A sample size of 100 for each target group was interviewed. The scores were normalized across the four groups and a composite score was calculated.

As an added rating factor, the ratings of the doctor on social media and other medical websites like practo was all also considered.

REVIEW OVERVIEW
Gynecologist & Obstetrician
100 %
SUMMARY
Best Gynecologist & Obstetrician in Chennai based on the ratings received from patients, pharmacies, hospitals, and peers. Dr. Nalini emerged as the clear choice across all the categories. She has a great track record of normal delivery is very approachable and recommends more natural foods and simple exercises.
100%
OVERALL SCORE
