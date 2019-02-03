Best Gynecologist & Obstetrician in Chennai

Choosing the best Gynaecologist in Chennai is like searching for a needle in a sea of haystack! Chennai is home to many doctors of varied expertise. To find the best doctor requires a multi-criteria shortlist.

Expectation from a Good Gynecologist & Obstetrician in Chennai

To start with we asked Chennai Women about the qualities they expect in a Good Gynecologist and Obstetrician in Chennai. Some of the traits expected are:

Good Track record with Delivery.

Intention and Track record of providing normal delivery

Patience (as during normal delivery the interest and commitment to wait is paramount)

Fair Consultancy Charges

Ability to explain in simple terms even complicated process

Equal approach irrespective of economic background of the pregnant mother

Good Peer recommendations

Highly recommended by a good Pharmacies

Advising more natural foods than synthetic foods

Very Approachable

Retained by Good Hospitals

Does not recommend unnecessary medical tests

Best Rated Gynecologist & Obstetrician in Chennai

Dr. Nalini Thiruvengadam is an Obstetrician and Gynecologist in Navalur, Chennai and has an experience of 19 years. She completed Diploma in Gynaecology & Obstetrics (DGO) from Thanjavur Medical College, Thanjavur in 2003. She did her MBBS from The Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University (TNMGRMU) in the year 2000. She has a Diplomate in National Board (DNB) from Voluntary Health Services (VHS).

Dr. Nalini Thiruvengadam practices at:

OMR Doctors Plaza in Navalur, Chennai,

Livia’s Diabetes Centre in Navalur

Biolotus Clinic in Sholinganallur

Astra Speciality Hospital in Sholinganallur, Chennai.

She is also visiting consultant in Bloom Multispeciality Hospital, Velachery.

She is visiting consultant at Velachery KS Hospitals

Dr. Nalini (T)hiruvengadam

She has practiced earlier in Xcellent healthcare, Velachery and VHS Perungudi.

She is a member of Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Fellow of Indian Council of Obstetricians and Gynaecologist (FICOG). Some of the services provided by the doctor are Uterus/ Uterine Prolapse Treatment, Pregnant Women Counseling, Infertility, Vaginal Prolapse, and Vaginal Infection Treatment etc.

Contact Details: Dr.Nalini can be reached via the contact numbers of the clinics and hospitals where she is offering consultancy.

OMR Doctor Plaza & Livia’s Diabetes Centre – Multi-Speciality Clinic

Address: 7/27 , Thiruvalluvar Street, Egattur, Landmark: Near Navalur Toll Plaza, Chennai

How was the Rating Achieved

The rating was calculated by surveying four target groups: Past Patients, Pharmacies around the clinics where the doctor practices, Peer Group Doctors and Hospitals. A sample size of 100 for each target group was interviewed. The scores were normalized across the four groups and a composite score was calculated.

As an added rating factor, the ratings of the doctor on social media and other medical websites like practo was all also considered.