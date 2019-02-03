Best Gynecologist & Obstetrician in Chennai

Choosing the best Gynaecologist in Chennai is like searching for a needle in a sea of haystack! Chennai is home to many doctors of varied expertise. To find the best doctor requires a multi-criteria shortlist.
Expectation from a Good Gynecologist & Obstetrician in Chennai
To start with we asked Chennai Women about the qualities they expect in a Good Gynecologist and Obstetrician in Chennai. Some of the traits expected are:
- Good Track record with Delivery.
- Intention and Track record of providing normal delivery
- Patience (as during normal delivery the interest and commitment to wait is paramount)
- Fair Consultancy Charges
- Ability to explain in simple terms even complicated process
- Equal approach irrespective of economic background of the pregnant mother
- Good Peer recommendations
- Highly recommended by a good Pharmacies
- Advising more natural foods than synthetic foods
- Very Approachable
- Retained by Good Hospitals
- Does not recommend unnecessary medical tests
Best Rated Gynecologist & Obstetrician in Chennai
Dr. Nalini Thiruvengadam is an Obstetrician and Gynecologist in Navalur, Chennai and has an experience of 19 years. She completed Diploma in Gynaecology & Obstetrics (DGO) from Thanjavur Medical College, Thanjavur in 2003. She did her MBBS from The Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University (TNMGRMU) in the year 2000. She has a Diplomate in National Board (DNB) from Voluntary Health Services (VHS).
Dr. Nalini Thiruvengadam practices at:
- OMR Doctors Plaza in Navalur, Chennai,
- Livia’s Diabetes Centre in Navalur
- Biolotus Clinic in Sholinganallur
- Astra Speciality Hospital in Sholinganallur, Chennai.
- She is also visiting consultant in Bloom Multispeciality Hospital, Velachery.
- She is visiting consultant at Velachery KS Hospitals
She has practiced earlier in Xcellent healthcare, Velachery and VHS Perungudi.
She is a member of Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Fellow of Indian Council of Obstetricians and Gynaecologist (FICOG). Some of the services provided by the doctor are Uterus/ Uterine Prolapse Treatment, Pregnant Women Counseling, Infertility, Vaginal Prolapse, and Vaginal Infection Treatment etc.
Contact Details: Dr.Nalini can be reached via the contact numbers of the clinics and hospitals where she is offering consultancy.
OMR Doctor Plaza & Livia’s Diabetes Centre – Multi-Speciality Clinic
Address: 7/27 , Thiruvalluvar Street, Egattur, Landmark: Near Navalur Toll Plaza, Chennai
How was the Rating Achieved
The rating was calculated by surveying four target groups: Past Patients, Pharmacies around the clinics where the doctor practices, Peer Group Doctors and Hospitals. A sample size of 100 for each target group was interviewed. The scores were normalized across the four groups and a composite score was calculated.
As an added rating factor, the ratings of the doctor on social media and other medical websites like practo was all also considered.