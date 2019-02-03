Chennai Weekly News: 28 Jan – Feb 3, 2019

A quick roundup of the important news between 28 January, 2019 – February 3, 2019.

Electoral Rolls Show Massive Migration to South Chennai

The number of voters in Chennai South parliamentary constituency has increased by

2.8 lakh since the 2014 general elections, indicating a massive migration to the southern part of the city.

With around 20 lakh voters, the number of voters in the parliamentary constituency is almost double that of Chennai Central parliamentary constituency.