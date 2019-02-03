Home News Chennai Weekly News: 28 Jan – Feb 3, 2019

Chennai Weekly News: 28 Jan – Feb 3, 2019

0

A quick roundup of the important news between 28 January, 2019 – February 3, 2019.

Electoral Rolls Show Massive Migration to South Chennai

The number of voters in Chennai South parliamentary constituency has increased by
2.8 lakh since the 2014 general elections, indicating a massive migration to the southern part of the city.

With around 20 lakh voters, the number of voters in the parliamentary constituency is almost double that of Chennai Central parliamentary constituency.

The Chennai South parliamentary constituency consists of Virugambakkam, Saidapet, T Nagar, Mylapore, Velachery and the highly populous Sholinganallur constituency. Sholinganallur continues to have the highest number of voters in the State with a total of 6,78,695. Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here