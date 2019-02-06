The Municipal Administration and Water Supply department recently notified the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019. This has been done in concurrence with the Housing and Development Department.

Sporadic weather has caused Chennai to now have severe water related stress events. 2015 was year of extensive rain, 2016 was year of cyclone and 2017 had no significant water event. 2018 officially is a water deficit year.

Development Rules that Protect our Water

The Tamilnadu Combined Development Rules, 2019 has built on previous regulations to protect the rain season dependent city of Chennai.

Building in Close Proximity to a Water Body

Every person, who constructs, reconstructs, or alters or add a building shall whenever the site is within 15 meters of any tank, reservoir, watercourse, river, fresh water channel or well, carryout such measure as may be necessary or as the executive authority may direct, for the purpose of preventing any contamination of or any risk of the drainage of building passing into, such tank, reservoir, water-course, river, fresh water channel or well such other rules in force.

The law mandates that all structures must have rain water harvesting structures.

Rain Water Harvesting

Effective measures shall be taken within each premises (roof top and campus) for conservation of rainwater, and RWH structures to the following standards shall be provided; the same shall be shown in the plan applied for planning permission.

Non High Rise Buildings – Buildings of height up to 12m

Following are the recommended designs that can be adopted in the non High Rise Buildings ie., Independent Houses and Apartments with Ground + two floor or Stilt 3 floors and not more than 16 dwelling units). In plots that are being developed/buildings with a dug (source) well, rooftop

water to be diverted to a sump for immediate use (if that is relevant), through a first flush cum pebble-sand filter combination or a Special filter and the overflow to be diverted to the source well. The rain falling on the driveway or paved setback areas (around campus) and from rooftop pipes that are not connected to the sump or source well to be intercepted near the gate(s) either by means of a gutter (provided with a perforated lid) or a bump/speed breaker arrangement and led to a recharge well. (Drawing 1A & 1D).

In plots to be developed/buildings without an open well, rooftop water to be diverted to a sump for immediate use (if that is relevant), through a first flush cum pebble-sand filter combination or a Special filter and the overflow to be diverted to a recharge well. The rain falling on the driveway or paved setback areas and from rooftop pipes that are not connected to the sump or recharge well to be intercepted near the gate(s) either by means of a gutter (provided with a perforated lid) or a bump/speed breaker arrangement and led to a recharge well. ( Drawing 1B & 1D)

In plots to be developed/buildings where the setback area is very small, not

enough to dig a recharge well or sewers, water line, electrical cable running

below, rooftop water brought down by pipes should be led to percolation pits, one per pipe. (Drawing 1C)

Non High Rise Buildings more than 12m height and upto 18.3m height and Industries and Institutional Buildings

In case of Non High Rise developments, Industries, Institutional Buildings as mentioned in all the above cases, rooftop water can be diverted to a sump for immediate use (if that is relevant), through a first flush cum pebble-sand filter combination or a Special filter that is available in the market and the overflow to be diverted to either a dug (source) well or a recharge well depending on the availability of a source well. Depending on the need and relevance any combination of the above methods can be chosen.

In the above mentioned categories, rain falling on the setback areas as well as some of the rooftops will flow on the driveway itself and runoff to the streets and get wasted. This runoff should be intercepted by means of a bump/speed breaker arrangement constructed in one or more locations within the premises and discharged into suitably designed recharge well (s) located nearby. (Drawing 3A.)

Rain falling on the setback areas as well as some of the rooftops will flow into the storm drains constructed along the periphery of the building, whose slope will always be towards the gate(s) in order to discharge the runoff onto the street. This flow within the drain can be intercepted inside the drain by a baffle wall and injected into several recharge wells located close to the drain. (Drawing 3B.)

High Rise Buildings (Residential/Commercial)

In plots that are being developed/buildings with a source well, rooftop water to be diverted to a sump for immediate use (if that is relevant), through a first flush cum pebble-sand filter combination or an Special filter that is available in the market and the overflow to be diverted to the source well. The rain falling on the driveway or paved setback areas or from rooftop pipes not connected to the sump or source well to be intercepted near the gate(s) either by means of a gutter (provided with a perforated lid) or a bump and led to a recharge well. ( Drawing 2A & 2D)

In plots to be developed/buildings without an open well, rooftop water to be diverted to a sump for immediate use (if that is relevant), through a first flush cum pebble-sand filter combination or a Special filter that is available in the market and the overflow to be diverted to a recharge well. The rain falling on the driveway, paved setback areas, and from rooftop pipes that are not connected to the sump or recharge well to be intercepted near the gate(s) either by means of a gutter (provided with a perforated lid) or a bump/speed breaker arrangement and led to a recharge well. (Drawing 2B, 2C & 2D)