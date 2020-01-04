Childhood Pictures of Famous Tamil Movie Stars

Mr. Parthasarathy aka Chennai Falcon is passionate about Chennai City and has spent many years in Chennai before moving to California. He was a freelance journalist for 8 years with many leading publications in India before contributing to SpiritofChennai.com. He likes everything Chennai! Be it Lifestyle, People or Arts and History.He and his wife have an 8-year-old son. When he is not writing Mr. Parthasarathy prefers to paint, cycle and sometimes play the piano.