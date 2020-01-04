Level Triple-A conformance, W3C WAI Web Content Accessibility Guidelines 2.0

Contact Us

SpiritOfChennai.com Address: No 1490, 16th Main Road, Anna Nagar West, Chennai 600 040
Home
/
/
Childhood Pictures of Famous Tamil Movie Stars

Childhood Pictures of Famous Tamil Movie Stars

Movies

Childhood Pictures of Famous Tamil Movies Celebrities have always inspired great interest among our readers. The Then and Now Pictures of some of the stars are very striking.

We have put together a compilation of some of the most famous Movie Stars.

  • Abbas
  • Abhishek Bachchan
  • Anirudh
  • Anushka Shetty
  • Anushka Shetty
  • Arjun
  • Atharva
  • Nagarjun & Family
  • Cheran
  • Dilli Ganesh
  • Ram
  • Keerthi Suresh
  • Kamalahaasan
  • Akshara Haasan
  • Karthik
  • Kushboo over the years
  • Madhubala
  • Maniratnam
  • Jyothika & Nagma
  • Napoleon
  • Kushboo
  • Pratap Pothen
  • Radhika & Nirosha
  • Raghava Lawrence
  • Sathyaraj
  • Kamalahaasan & Family
  • Shrutthi & Akshara Haasan
  • Simran
  • Tamanna
  • Vikram
  • Vishal
Childhood Pictures of Tamil Movie Stars
Chennai Falcon

Mr. Parthasarathy aka Chennai Falcon is passionate about Chennai City and has spent many years in Chennai before moving to California. He was a freelance journalist for 8 years with many leading publications in India before contributing to SpiritofChennai.com. He likes everything Chennai! Be it Lifestyle, People or Arts and History.He and his wife have an 8-year-old son. When he is not writing Mr. Parthasarathy prefers to paint, cycle and sometimes play the piano.

More Stories Like These

In Movies

Namitha

Profile Born and raised in Mumbai, Namitha is another actress in the long list of imports from the …
More Details

Ad Blocker Detected

Our website is made possible by displaying online advertisements to our visitors. Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker.

Renews