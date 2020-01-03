Will the Nirbhaya Project improve Women’s Safety in Chennai?

Nirbhaya Fund Scheme – Objective
Nirbhaya Fund is a project under which a 4000 Crores corpus, was announced by the Government of India. This fund is to support initiatives by the government and NGOs working towards protecting the dignity and ensuring the safety of women in India. Nirbhaya (fearless) was the pseudonym given to the 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim to hide her actual identity. Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) is responsible to review and monitor the progress of sanctioned projects under the Nirbhaya Fund.
|Project Name
|Nirbhaya – Women Safety Project
|Project Start Year
|2019
|Scheme Year
|2013
|Anchoring Agency
|Chennai Smart City Limited
|Total Budget
|Rs 425 Crores
Project Cost and Funding Pattern
The funding pattern for projects is 60:40 for all the states in India. The total cost of the projects envisaged in Rs 425 Crores. “Though the amount utilized by Chennai is below 20 percent at the moment, it will soon emerge as one of the best implementations among Nirbhaya Projects” assured a senior official of Greater Chennai Corporation who wished to remain anonymous.
Projects Proposed Under Nibhaya Fund – Women Safety in Public Places
Chennai has proposed projects by 4 government line agencies that are large stakeholders in the City. The line agencies are Greater Chennai Corporation, Greater Chennai Police, Transport Department & Social Welfare Department.
The projects proposed by each department are:
Nirbhaya Women Safety Project proposed by Greater Chennai Corporation
The projects proposed by GCC for the Nirbhaya – Women Safety Project is a combination of infrastructure, innovative interventions and hotspot mapping.
- Safe Zone Clusters in Hot Crime Zones
- Sanitation
- GIS Mapping of Crime Zones
- Real-Time Monitoring of Street Lighting
- Consultancy services
- Third-Party Independent Evaluation
Nirbhaya Women Safety Project proposed by the Greater Chennai Police
The projects proposed by Greater Chennai Police for the Nirbhaya – Women Safety Project is a combination of infrastructure, innovative interventions and hotspot mapping.
- Surveillance Cameras
- Capacity Building: Gender Sensitisation & Training
- Counselors & Social Service Workers
- Cyber Cell for Women
- Women Police Mobile Patrol
Nirbhaya Women Safety Project proposed by the Transport Department
The projects proposed by the Transport Department for the Nirbhaya – Women Safety Project is an innovative intervention.
Nirbhaya Women Safety Project proposed by the Social Welfare Department
The projects proposed by the Social Welfare Department for the Nirbhaya – Women Safety Project is an innovative intervention.
- Emergency Helpline & App Services
Highlights / Scope of the various sub-components
Sanitation Project
|Title
|Details
|Department
|Building Department and Mechanical Department, GCC
|Total Project Cost
|Rs. 27.77 crore
|150 Seats She-Toilet (tendered)
|Rs. 9.57 crore
|15 Mobile Toilets
|Rs. 8.58 crore
|Scope of Work
|500 e-toilet for women only
In public places and locations identified as vulnerable, including slums and low-income settlements
30 Mobile Toilets for Women Police on bandobast duty and Corporation staff.
Remote Monitoring of Street Light
|Title
|Details
|Department
|Electrical Department, GCC
|Project Cost
|Rs. 14.07 crore (from Nirbhaya Fund)
|Scope of Work
|Remote monitoring of 7077 numbers of feeder pillar boxes catering to 2,85,828 LED street lights
Of the total cost of Rs. 41.50 crore, Rs. 14.07 crore is funded from Nirbhaya Fund
Integrated with Command and Central Centre
GIS Mapping of Crime Zone
|Title
|Details
|Department
|GIS Cell, GCC
|Total Project Cost
|Rs. 7.80 crore
|Scope of Work
|GIS-based heat mapping of areas of crimes against women
Fully integrated notification system via emails and SMS
Surveillance Cameras
|Title
|Details
|Department
|Greater Chennai Police
|Total Project Cost
|Rs. 113.97 crore
|Scope of Work
|3000 CCTV cameras spread across 1000 locations and 4500 standalone cameras spread across 1500 locations.
Facial recognition, edge analytics; interface with Command & Control Centre at GCP
Safe Zone Clusters in Hot Crime Zones
|Title
|Details
|Department
|Special Projects, GCC
|Total Project Cost
|Rs. 131.72 crore
|Scope of Work
|Multiutility Smart Poles – Emergency Panic Box, Public Address System, Zero-dark Luminance centrally connected to Command Control Centre with IOT based intelligence
1200 cameras across 617 places of large public gathering and 7500 standalone cameras across 2000 locations
Capacity Building
|Title
|Details
|Department
|Greater Chennai Police
|Total Project Cost
|Rs. 16.80 crore
|Scope of Work
|Capacity building of women police personnel in martial arts
Gender Sensitisation campaigns in schools & colleges Roadshows
Counselors & Social Service Workers
|Title
|Details
|Department
|Greater Chennai Police
|Total Project Cost
|Rs. 0.55 crore
|Scope of Work
|Centralized counseling – a Case Monitoring solution
Counselors to be placed in all 35 AWPS.
Cyber Cell for Women
|Title
|Details
|Department
|Greater Chennai Police
|Total Project Cost
|Rs. 6.90 crore
|Scope of Work
|Cyber Crime cell for investigating cyber crimes against women & other cybercrimes in GCP HQ.
A core team of police personnel to be formed who shall be trained by System Integrators on Cyber Crime security certifications.
Women Police Mobile Patrol
|Title
|Details
|Department
|Greater Chennai Police
|Total Project Cost
|Rs. 8.28 crore
|Scope of Work
|Procure 45 women police mobile patrol vehicles to assist in monitoring and intervention in areas prone to crimes against women.
Security Enablers in Public Transport
|Title
|Details
|Department
|Transport Department & Metropolitan Transport Corporation
|Total Project Cost
|Rs. 72.71 crore
|Scope of Work
|Tracking and tracing of buses
ECBs and cameras for quick intervention
Emergency Helpline
|Title
|Details
|Department
|Social Welfare Department
|Total Project Cost
|Rs. 12.96 crore
|Scope of Work
|Augmenting 181 helpline services to provide services for women facing abuse
24×7 Emergency/ panic app to track women in distress; interface with Command & Control Centre