The movie is expected to release in the Summer of 2019.
The movie stars include Siva Karthikeyan, Nayantara, Lucky Narayan, Radhika Sarathkumar, RJ Balaji, Thambiramaiya, Robo Shankar, Mano Bala, Yogi Babu, Erumai Sani Harija.
Based on the stills of the movie, the movie seems to be a action packed plus romance story. This will be the second time Nayanthara will be cast opposite Siva Karthikeyan.
