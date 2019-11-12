Best Budget Apartments in South Chennai

South Chennai – The Premium Neighbourhood for Luxury Living

Chennai south is known as the IT corridor of the city. With more and more IT companies establishing themselves in this area, the region has seen a growth and expansion in the recent years that has changed the face of south Chennai. There is a high demand from working professionals to have a home in this neighborhood as it reduces the travel time a great deal. Despite being far out from the central city, the southern region is very well connected with wide roads.

The six-lane OMR’s connectivity is one of the main reasons why buyers are thronging this side. It connects extended southern regions of Shollingnallur and Siruseri to the rest of the city. The region also has proximity to some of the cleanest and most sought out beaches like Elliot’s beach, Thiruvanmiyur and Thiruvalluvar nagar beach which are less crowded compared to Marina beach and there are some great malls here like the Phoenix Marketcity and Mayajaal which draw huge crowds every day. Some of the best schools of the city like Sishya school, St. Patrick’s AI School, and Bala Vidya Mandir are all located in the southern part of Chennai.

Where to Search for Premium Flats in South Chennai

Gone are the days when word of mouth used to be the only way of getting the word around and to get reliable information. Today with the internet so easily accessible to everyone, all information is available at our finger tips. The real-estate market is not an exception to this. In fact, some property portals do a very good job of making available all relevant details a buyer would need to know and even provide comparative study between various three or four projects at a time. Some examples of the most popular portals are 99Acres.com, Magicbricks.com and of course the Hindu Classified.

99Acres.com is India’s leading real estate portal launched by Info Edge as an information exchange for buying, selling, and renting properties, commercial and residential across the country. The website registers a total of 2 lac properties as fresh listings and about 3 lac registered users. It allows direct communication between the buyers and property owners as well as gives a lot of relevant information about property markets in a given city or neighborhood and links to current news on property, price estimators and trends, and even an online discussion forum where one can seek suggestions and ask questions. According to ComScore, the website was rated as no.1 in ‘Total page views’ and ‘Time spent’ on the site and received a traffic share of 56%, more than half of the property online seekers.

Magicbricks.com is again one of the top property portals in India with the maximum number of ‘Unique visitors’ to its site. The statistic measures the number of visitors to the site in a given time frame, counting each visitor only once. Magicbricks.com offers pan-India coverage of about 8 lac property listings and records over 10 million page views per month. Its services include not only listing the properties but also a host of other tools like location map service, exclusive developer micro-site, virtual walkthroughs, and rent zone etc.

Cost of Premium Apartments in South Chennai

The top localities in Chennai with affordable flats on offer are in Medavakkam, Kelambakkam, Siruseri, and Perumbakkam.

Some of the projects offering flats in south Chennai priced between 20 to 30 lacs are listed as below.

Urbanrise from Codename Gold Standard, located in Siruseri, OMR, Chennai, right behind TCS headquarters. They are high quality homes built with MIVAN technology offered at a reasonable cost. The appreciation in cost in the last seven years alone has been 80% according to sources. The flats are 1 & 2 BHK ranging from 603 to 1152 sqft, priced at 32.98 lacs and above. XS Skycity located in Mahindra World City offers 2 BHK apartments with an area of 620 sqft at a cost of 22.66 L. Purva Windermere from Purvankara Ltd, a well known builder in real-estate business. The project is located in Pallikaranai offering 1 BHK flats with an area of 500 sqft at a cost of 29.90 L. Purva Manhattan Condos have 1 BHK flats on offer measuring 620 sqft at a cost of 30 L.

Flats for sale in south Chennai for 30 to 35 Lacs:

Shantiniketan Vega is an apartment complex located in Kelambakkam offering compact, 3 BKH low-budget flats at 33.12 – 46.7 L with an area of 927-1307 sqft. SIS Sintra from South India Shelter Builders is located in Kolapakkam offering compact 2 BHK flats measuring 670-1096 sqft at a cost of 31.5-51.5 L. Navin Starwood Towers in Medavakkam is a project by Navin Housing offering 2 BHK flats measuring 590-1370 sqft at a cost of 31.0-71.98 L.

Flats for sale in south Chennai for 35 to 40 Lacs:

BK Emerald situated in Balaji Nagar, Medavakkam is offering 2 BHK homes measuring 801-935 sqft at a cost of 37.64-43.94 L ATH Krish a project of Asset Tree Homes located in Pammal offers 2 BHK flats measuring 739-1114 sqft at a cost of 39.17-59.04 L. LML Prakriti from LML Homes is located in Tambaram, offering 2 BHK flats measuring 904-1316 sqft at a cost of 36.0-52.2 L.

New and Upcoming Premium Residential Apartments & Villa Projects in South Chennai

Sobha Meritta from Sobha Developers, a renowned real estate developer is located in Pudupakkam, off OMR. It is the company’s first residential project in Chennai is a gated community spread across 6 acres of land. It consists of 556 units from five spacious blocks. The unit area measurements range from 537 sqft to 2179 sqft. Built in international standards, each of the 1, 2 and 3 BHK apartments make a statement of excellence.

DRA Ascot located in Velachery, South Chennai is located at the Inner Ring Road with close proximity to the airport, metro station and schools and shopping malls. They offer picturesque lifestyle residences at a prime location. They offer 2/2.5/3 BHK apartments with all modern amenities with 106 units in three blocks, 12 floors with size range of 1018-1530 sqft, costing 97 L.

Akshaya Today from Akshaya Builders, a top-10 real-estate companies in India, promises a three-fold investment growth in a matter of just nine years. Located in Thaiyur, OMR, this 21-Acre project comprises of spacious 2 and 3 BHK apartments with 83% open spaces. There are 2134 units in 24 towers, blocks A to E, area measurement starting from 612 sqft costing 21.4 to 49.3 L. Homes here are promised with all comforts of the best-of-class amenities and specifications.

Maplewood Premier from Mangal Tirth Estate is designed by ONG & ONG Architects, Singapore which was established in 1972. Located at the beginning of OMR and less than 2 kms from Tidel Park, Maplewood Premier is ideally situated. These are a total of six 4BHK apartments built in two floors measuring 3,350 sqft. Each apartment features deck gardens and a provision for dry kitchen. Maplewood Premier features high-end amenities such as a terrace garden with gym and swimming pool for adults and toddlers and outdoor children’s play area. A fully furnished air-conditioned lobby with access control is provided for the residents and their guests.

Casa Grande ECR 14 – Uthandi, Chennai

Casagrand Builder is a well-known real estate enterprise delivering value in each and every project of theirs. In the last fourteen years, they have developed over 12 million sqft of prime residential real estate across Chennai, Bengaluru, and Coimbatore with over 10,000 happy families across 70+ landmark properties as a testimony to their commitment. ECR 14, located at Kanathur, Reddikuppam, next to Mayajaal, is a complex of 2, 3 & 4 BHK apartments built into 14 floors, having contemporary design architecture, wrap-around balcony, and a central Podium. The units are priced at 4,450/sqft – 1.17 Cr.

In Conclusion

The neighborhoods in south Chennai are the best to buy property today. Places like Velachery, ECR, OMR, Tambaram, Guduvancheri have seen a marked change in the landscape mainly owing to the establishment of the IT corridor in this region. Velachery, Pallikaranai and Medavakkam used to be inaccessible zones at one time with large wetlands but today they are one of the bustling parts of the city with everything one would want in a sprawling neighborhood, good educational institutions, hospitals, good connectivity, and equally good entertainment zones catering to all the needs of a family.

ECR and OMR are seeing a boom in realty investment as well again due to hundreds of IT and start-up companies setting up their offices this side. Also with the proximity to beaches, resorts, restaurants, malls and tourist attraction with Mahabz and Pondy, investing in this area is sure to bring great returns.

With south Chennai’s real-estate market looking up, there are a lot of affordable homes as well as high-end residences being developed. Some of the big real-estate brands like Hiranandani and the Olympia Group have their presence here as there is a considerable NRI investment in Chennai’s real estate market. So one can never go wrong with purchasing a home in this suburb, either for living or for investment as property value appreciation is going to be very high and its sure to bring great returns.