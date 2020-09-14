Today Gold rate in Chennai – 916 | 1 Gram | 8 gram | 10 Gram

The most reliable data on today’s gold rate in Chennai: 916 kdm per gram, 24-carat gold, and 22 Carat gold rates Chennai. Our officially sourced rate value indices will provide you will all the details that can help your purchase decision.
What is the Gold Rate Today In Chennai
|Date
|22K Carat Gold Rate In Chennai
|24K Carat Gold Rate In Chennai
|1 gram
|8 gram
|10 gram
|1 gram
|8 gram
|10 Gram
|15-Sep-20
|4952
|39616
|49520
|5200
|41600
|52000
|14-Sep-20
|4907
|39256
|49070
|5353
|42824
|53530
|13-Sep-20
|4891
|39128
|48910
|5335
|42680
|53350
|12-Sep-20
|48900
|53350
|11-Sep-20
|48980
|53430
|10-Sep-20
|49250
|53720
Gold Rate in Chennai Today Per Gram: Morning and Evening Rates
|Date
|22 carat Gold rate in Chennai Today
|24 carat Gold rate in Chennai Today
|Morning
|Evening
|Diff
|Morning
|Evening
|Diff
|15-Sep-20
|4,952.00
|5,200.00
|14-Sep-20
|4,907.00
|4,916.00
|Increase
|5,152.00
|5,162.00
|Increase
|13-Sep-20
|4,900.00
|5,145.00
|Same
|5,145.00
|5,145.00
|Same
|12-Sep-20
|4,890.00
|5,145.00
|Same
|5,145.00
|5,145.00
|Same
|11-Sep-20
|4,898.00
|4,905.00
|Increase
|5,150.00
|5,143.00
|Decrease
|10-Sep-20
|4,920.00
|4,925.00
|Increase
|5,171.00
|5,166.00
|Increase
As you must be already aware, 916 Gold means 22 Carat Gold. 999 Gold means 24 Carat Gold. 916 means 91.6 grams of pure gold mineral out of 100 grams of alloy gold metal. So it is with 999, meaning 99.9 grams of pure gold mineral out of 100 grams of alloy gold metal.
Once you check the Gold rate in Chennai, be sure to read our investment tips to help you achieve the financial goals by investing in GOLD.
Gold Rate in Chennai Today Per Gram in Different Shops:
Today Gold Rate In Chennai GRT Jewellery:
Date: 15th September 2020
24 Carat Gold Rate: 5200.00 for One Gram
22 Carat Gold Rate: 4952.00 for One Gram
Today Gold Rate In Chennai Lalitha Jewellery:
Date: 15th September 2020
24 Carat Gold Rate: 5200.00 for One Gram
22 Carat Gold Rate: 4952.00 for One Gram
Today Gold Rate In Chennai Saravana Stores:
Date: 15th September 2020
24 Carat Gold Rate: 5200.00 for One Gram
22 Carat Gold Rate: 4952.00 for One Gram
Today Gold Rate In Chennai Khazana Jewellery:
Date: 15th September 2020
24 Carat Gold Rate: 5200.00 for One Gram
22 Carat Gold Rate: 4952.00 for One Gram
Today Gold Rate In Chennai Tanishq:
Date: 15th September 2020
24 Carat Gold Rate: 5200.00 for One Gram
22 Carat Gold Rate: 4952.00 for One Gram
Today Gold Rate In Chennai Kalyan Jewellers:
Date: 15th September 2020
24 Carat Gold Rate: 5200.00 for One Gram
22 Carat Gold Rate: 4952.00 for One Gram
Which is the best shop to buy Gold in Chennai?
Note: We are not paid to favor anyone here. The results of all our reviews are based on sample surveys and user feedback.
Going by the public reviews and customer buying decisions, GRT Chennai seems to be the most preferred choice among Chennai residents for their Gold Purchases. Closely following up by competition in Gold Retail Market Sale in Chennai are Lalitha jewelers. Lalitha jewelers claim to offer the lowest price, lower V.A. Charges, and minimum wastage charges do seem to be working in benefit to the owner while competing with GRT.
This apart, there is a steady cult of ardent Gold buyers who are loyal purchases from Chennai Saravana Stores Gold Shop, as well. The Saravana Stores brand, which is synonymous with “low-cost but good value,” has a great benefit-driven customer base in Chennai. People who buy from Saravana Stores seldom step into other shops. There was a time when the gold rates offered by Saravana Stores in Chennai was unbeatably competitive, that other gold sellers together had to find a way to tarnish the market perception of the shop’s Gold Metal Quality.
While there are many other gold retailers in Chennai, these above three players do seem to dominate the market.
Note: All Information about Gold Rates is well-researched from Official Market Sources. So our numbers are legit! However, it is meant to be indicative and not an official directive of Government. Always consult a certified investment advisor or the financial NIFTY Values for authorized information.
Today gold rate in Chennai is updated every day. So come back each day for the most up to date information on Gold Prices in Chennai.