Today Gold rate in Chennai – 916 | 1 Gram | 8 gram | 10 Gram

The most reliable data on today’s gold rate in Chennai: 916 kdm per gram, 24-carat gold, and 22 Carat gold rates Chennai. Our officially sourced rate value indices will provide you will all the details that can help your purchase decision.

What is the Gold Rate Today In Chennai

Date 22K Carat Gold Rate In Chennai 24K Carat Gold Rate In Chennai 1 gram 8 gram 10 gram 1 gram 8 gram 10 Gram 15-Sep-20 4952 39616 49520 5200 41600 52000 14-Sep-20 4907 39256 49070 5353 42824 53530 13-Sep-20 4891 39128 48910 5335 42680 53350 12-Sep-20 48900 53350 11-Sep-20 48980 53430 10-Sep-20 49250 53720

Gold Rate in Chennai Today Per Gram: Morning and Evening Rates

Date 22 carat Gold rate in Chennai Today 24 carat Gold rate in Chennai Today Morning Evening Diff Morning Evening Diff 15-Sep-20 4,952.00 5,200.00 14-Sep-20 4,907.00 4,916.00 Increase 5,152.00 5,162.00 Increase 13-Sep-20 4,900.00 5,145.00 Same 5,145.00 5,145.00 Same 12-Sep-20 4,890.00 5,145.00 Same 5,145.00 5,145.00 Same 11-Sep-20 4,898.00 4,905.00 Increase 5,150.00 5,143.00 Decrease 10-Sep-20 4,920.00 4,925.00 Increase 5,171.00 5,166.00 Increase

As you must be already aware, 916 Gold means 22 Carat Gold. 999 Gold means 24 Carat Gold. 916 means 91.6 grams of pure gold mineral out of 100 grams of alloy gold metal. So it is with 999, meaning 99.9 grams of pure gold mineral out of 100 grams of alloy gold metal.

Gold Rate in Chennai Today Per Gram in Different Shops:

Today Gold Rate In Chennai GRT Jewellery:

Date: 15th September 2020

24 Carat Gold Rate: 5200.00 for One Gram

22 Carat Gold Rate: 4952.00 for One Gram

Today Gold Rate In Chennai Lalitha Jewellery:

Date: 15th September 2020

24 Carat Gold Rate: 5200.00 for One Gram

22 Carat Gold Rate: 4952.00 for One Gram

Today Gold Rate In Chennai Saravana Stores:

Date: 15th September 2020

24 Carat Gold Rate: 5200.00 for One Gram

22 Carat Gold Rate: 4952.00 for One Gram

Today Gold Rate In Chennai Khazana Jewellery:

Date: 15th September 2020

24 Carat Gold Rate: 5200.00 for One Gram

22 Carat Gold Rate: 4952.00 for One Gram

Today Gold Rate In Chennai Tanishq:

Date: 15th September 2020

24 Carat Gold Rate: 5200.00 for One Gram

22 Carat Gold Rate: 4952.00 for One Gram

Today Gold Rate In Chennai Kalyan Jewellers:

Date: 15th September 2020

24 Carat Gold Rate: 5200.00 for One Gram

22 Carat Gold Rate: 4952.00 for One Gram

Which is the best shop to buy Gold in Chennai?

Note: We are not paid to favor anyone here. The results of all our reviews are based on sample surveys and user feedback.

Going by the public reviews and customer buying decisions, GRT Chennai seems to be the most preferred choice among Chennai residents for their Gold Purchases. Closely following up by competition in Gold Retail Market Sale in Chennai are Lalitha jewelers. Lalitha jewelers claim to offer the lowest price, lower V.A. Charges, and minimum wastage charges do seem to be working in benefit to the owner while competing with GRT.



This apart, there is a steady cult of ardent Gold buyers who are loyal purchases from Chennai Saravana Stores Gold Shop, as well. The Saravana Stores brand, which is synonymous with “low-cost but good value,” has a great benefit-driven customer base in Chennai. People who buy from Saravana Stores seldom step into other shops. There was a time when the gold rates offered by Saravana Stores in Chennai was unbeatably competitive, that other gold sellers together had to find a way to tarnish the market perception of the shop’s Gold Metal Quality.

While there are many other gold retailers in Chennai, these above three players do seem to dominate the market.

Note: All Information about Gold Rates is well-researched from Official Market Sources. So our numbers are legit! However, it is meant to be indicative and not an official directive of Government. Always consult a certified investment advisor or the financial NIFTY Values for authorized information.

Today gold rate in Chennai is updated every day. So come back each day for the most up to date information on Gold Prices in Chennai.