The Government of Tamilnadu has declared October 28, 2019 – Monday as a holiday on account of Diwali / Deepawali. This will be a holiday in all the districts of the state including Chennai. This will help people to travel to native places for celebrating the festival. This was also done because Diwali was falling on 27, Oct, 2019 which is a Sunday. This makes the coming weekend a long weekend starting 26 Oct, 27 Oct & 28 Oct, 2019.

This notification will not apply to essential services. The Government Order (G.O) Notifying was issued under the Negotiable Instruments Act.