Adyar is a premium area in South Chennai that is a preferred destination for the super rich. The average guideline value in Adyar, Chennai ranges from 3000 per sq.ft / 102260 per sq.mt to 14000 per sq.ft / 96880 per sq.mt. So the market value is atleast twice of this value with amenities adding another few hundreds per sq.ft.

Our research team has compiled a list of the best latest premium apartments in Adyar which is considered the Gateway to South Chennai. Other areas included in this compilation are: Thiruvanmiyur, Besant Nagar, Mandaveli, Saidapet and Guindy. All the projects considered in this project are 1600 sq.ft and above. All the projects included are between 3-5 BHK combinations.

Why Adyar is one of the Best Premium Neighborhoods to Live in Chennai

Adyar is a large neighborhood in South Chennai located at the southern bank of river Adyar from which it derives its name. Its close proximity to the sea shore and luxury housing make it one of the most posh neighborhoods. It is also one of the greenest and upscale places to live in with property values four times than that of other areas. According to an article in The Hindu in 2018, Adyar has 30.1% green cover compared to 14.9% in the other parts of the city. The thick foliage lining the streets of this neighborhood provides a much needed respite from the heat throughout the year.

As Besant Nagar is popular with the youngsters for its entertainment options, Adyar is popular for its old city charm. It has within its bounds the Theosophical Society headquarters spread over 260 acres, the Kalakshetra which is a cultural organization promoting traditional arts and culture, the Adyar Eco-Park spread over 358 acres and the Birla Planetarium.

Adyar is home to some of the Best Schools in Chennai.

Adyar is also one of the most well connected suburbs with three stations of the MRTS located within it, Kasturbai Nagar, Indira Nagar and Thiruvanmiyur. It also has a bus depot with bus services for both intra-city and inter-city services.

In the neighborhood are located some of the best hospitals of the city. Adyar Cancer Institute is one among them and caters to patients from all classes, social and economic status. Fortis Malar, a multispecialty hospitals is again one of the best in the city. Some of the premier educational institutions located in Adyar are IIT Madras, Anna University, National Institution of Fashion Technology, Asian College of Journalism and Technical Teachers Training Institute.

The best schools of the city like Bala Vidya Mandir, Sishya School, St. Patrick’s Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School, Sri Sankara Senior Secondary School and Kendriya Vidyalaya, CLRI are all located in Adyar.

Need for Luxury Apartments

With the resurgence in real estate market, selection of a property for a first time buyer is daunting. With the growing needs of family and children, a spacious home with well equipped utilities and secure environment is something one cannot compromise on. As much as the interiors of a home matter the neighborhood and locality matter even more.

In terms of a secure space, luxury apartments provide all needs within their premises for example, a shopping complex, a hospital, and emergency services to name a few. Compact homes on the other hand, even though low on budget, lack the very things one needs to have a comfortable life after work, which is breathing space. Cramped up rooms, common walls between adjoining flats, windows and doors of neighbors peeking into yours hence no privacy, and to add to it the dingy, poorly-lit rooms and public spaces like corridors etc make it very undesirable to invest in a compact home. Some of the detailed list of amenities are:

Large Swimming Pool and Children’s Pool

Outdoor Dining

Informal Seating Areas

Wi-Fi Connection (optional)

Air-conditioned Party Hall

Health Club

Yoga/Aerobics (A common room)

Steam

Badminton/Volley ball

Half Basketball Court

Tennis Court

Billiards

Table Tennis/ Carom

Board Games

Children’s Playground

24 hour fitness center

Clubhouse with coffee bar

Luxury, Uber Luxury and Premium Apartments in Adyar, Thiruvanmiyur, Besant Nagar in South Chennai

Listed below are some luxury apartment builders in Adyar which are worth a try before you make your choice.

Tower of Adyar

Nahar Group is a premier real estate developer headquartered in Mumbai, established in 1973. It has developed 15 million sq ft of prime real estate projects. The group has developed integrated townships, lifestyle residences, and industrial and commercial spaces. Besides this, it has also established itself in the field of education and medical services with Nahar International School and Nahar Medical Centre. This is a one tower, 14 storey residential complex that stands tall in the landscape with all units as 4 BHK homes. A list of amenities provided is as below.

Roof-top café Open area seating Alcove Multilevel mechanical car park Terrace lawn area Solar panels Power backup State-of-the-art gym Kids play area CCTV surveillance Open area 75%

Carpet area: 221.11 to 224.45 sqm Base price: 3.88 – 3.94 Cr @ 16,303/sqft

True Value Homes – Quadrant (TVH)

Padmanabha Nagar, Adyar, Chennai

Starting out as a small team of civil engineers, TVH is today one of India’s most respected reality companies. Established in 1997, headquartered in Chennai, they have 7.1 million sqft of residential and commercial space developed and another 4.1 million sqft development underway. It is also a member of US Green Building Council since 2007. TVH Quadrant is one of the tallest Super Luxurious apartments located in Adyar offering 1, 2, 3 and 4 BHK units in three four-side view towers. The Bay of Bengal view is amazing and the project location is just right. The world-class amenities on offer are as listed below.

FIBARO Home Intelligence System allowing apartment controls on your iPad. Grand lobby with a Concierges desk, 24/7 Resident manager and a café Three-level Club house Three indoor swimming pools Luxury salon and spa Fully equipped gym Rooftop party deck CCTV and ANPR (automatic number plate recog system) 70% open landscaped area

Super built-up area: 207.64 – 302.86 sqm, costing 3.61 – 4.25 Cr on resale.

Plutus Residence – Baashyaam Builders

Old No 148 / New No 32, LB Road, Adyar

From the reputed House of Baashyaam which has its presence in the real-estate market for a good three decades, Plutus is one among many projects. The builders are ISO 9001-2008 certified with many awards to their name. They are into multiple project categories including affordable housing, independent villas, premium living spaces, luxury residences and commercial buildings. The builders are one of the few with end-to-end capabilities from project inception to finish. Plutus is designed around one tower, elevation of 18 floors and 150 units with the project expected to finish in September 2021.

Two-way intercom facility with security room Integrated HD DTH system Modern fire fighting system Fully equipped gymnasium Rooftop swimming pool Rooftop club house, meditation room and multipurpose hall

Super built-up area: 1755 – 2139 sqft. Costing: 2.12- 2.59 Cr @ 12,099/sqft

Navin’s Pearl House

Door No. 8 & 10, Malaviya Avenue, Thiruvanmiyur

A project of Navin Housing Builders, the project offers a combination of contemporary architecture and luxurious living. The project has a total of one tower, four floors and total of seven units only. All the units are 3 BHK. The project is under construction and expected to be handed over by March 2022.

Multipurpose hall Intercom 24/7 power backup Gymnasium Car parking Video door security CCTV

Built-up area: 1627 – 1645 sqft costing 4.53 Cr

Casa Grande Olympus

Door No: 31, South Canal Bank Road, Mandaveli

Casagrand, South India’s leading real estate company which in the last fourteen years has built more than 12 million sqft of prime residential property in Chennai, Bangalore and Coimbatore. Mainly into residential real-estate, they have undertaken more than 70 plus projects and have 10,000 plus happy customers. Casa Grande Olympus is a luxurious project of Casa Grande with 38 apartments built in one tower and 19 floors, only two units per floor. All the units have 360-degree view of the sea and Adyar River. The apartments boast of exclusive Italian marble flooring for the living and dining rooms. The project is under construction and possession date expected is Oct 2020. The world class amenities are listed as below.

Gym Indor games room 24/7 power backup Car parking Power backup Lift Rain water harvesting Landscape garden Open area 84%

Carpet area: 1283 sqft. Booking price: 3.05 Cr

Olympia Jayanthi Residence

140, LB Rd, Kamaraj Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur

Olympia Group is known as a eco-friendly developer. Considered one of the leading builders in the city’s real estate market, Olympia Group has diverse development portfolio spanning across residential, commercial, and industrial developments. Its first project Olympia Technology Park was granted the status of “Largest LEED Gold rated Green Building in the World.” It has launched this project in Thiruvanmiyur which offers spacious 2 and 3 BKH apartments, total of 54 units. Other than its on-par amenities and a great location, the project’s main attraction is its proximity to Thiruvanmiyur beach.

Gymnasium Swimming pool Club house 24×7 security services Power backup Elevator Car parking area Jogging track

Built-up area: 1430 -1970 sqft. Base price: 1.79 – 2.46 Cr

Rajan Enclave

1st Canal Cross Rd, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, Chennai

Established in 1990, Rohini Constructions has a firm footing in the real-estate market. With over 27 years of operations, it confidently promises “on-time delivery” to the home buyers, which is a rare thing these days. Most of their projects were undertaken in South Chennai and Rajan Enclave is one such. This apartment complex is ready to move in, project completed in April 2019. It has one tower, three floors and one unit in each floor. All units are 3 BHK with three balconies and three washrooms each. Amenities are as listed below.

Fire-fighting system 24/7 Power backup Car parking Lifts

Super built-up area: 1562 sqft

Indira’s Sterling

13/6, Canal Bank Rd, Rukmani Nagar, Adyar

Indira Projects & Developments is a ISO 9001-2015 certified company established in 2010, a relatively new entrant in the market of real estate but one with a young and energetic team that combines international knowledge with local adapt, having presence in Singapore and in Maldives. With their own in-house team of architects, design engineers, and contractors, they are able to control the costs and production delays by handling all aspects of construction work. Indira’s Sterling is one such project with all modern features required for a contemporary lifestyle.

Landscaped garden Community Hall Covered car park Street light 24 Hr water supply

Built-up area: 1122 – 1189 sqft. Price: 1.68 – 1.78 Cr

Surbacon Lavender

Kamaraj Ave 2nd St, Baktavatsalm Nagar, Adyar

Surbacon Development is relatively new in the real-estate industry, established in 1991. Nevertheless, their projects have aesthetically designed, well ventilated, comfortable homes making the maximum utilization of natural light.

Surbacon Lavender is a four unit luxury apartment with one unit on each of the four floors. All four units are 3 BHK. The project is located adjacent to Vasan Eye Care on Kamraj Avenue, very close to the 1st Avenue junction. Listed below are some of their amenities.

Eco-friendly landscaping Rain water harvesting Property staff 24/7 power backup Car park Intercom

Built-up area: 1995 sqft. Cost: 2.71 Cr

Adroit Aura One

1, Shastri Nagar, 1st Main Road, Adyar

Adroit Urban Developers, a leading real-estate developer in Chennai and Coimbatore with over 1000 homes built over 1 million sqft development. Their mantra is thinking ahead and providing innovative and transforming home spaces before the need arises as they believe in staying ahead of the race.

The project is a completed one having 35 luxurious apartments on five floors and three towers, all of which are 3BHK apartments.

24-hour Concierges services Vaastu compliant Gymnasium Fire fighting system Children’s play area 24/7 security and CCTV Piped gas fittings

Super built-up area: 1526 – 1538 sqft

The Final Word

With the real estate market seeing resurgence in the last quarter especially in the luxury apartment segment, money is not the only factor in a home-buyer’s choice. Luxury apartments are a better investment any day in terms of rental value being 40% higher, much more spacious than the compact ones, offer a wide range of world class amenities that let you live life king size, provide secure living space, and also provide medical and emergency services in case of unforeseen incidences. In conclusion, if you are looking for a comfortable home for your family, one that caters to all your future needs, you must consider investing in a luxury apartment rather than a compact one.